Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. II-VI posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

IIVI opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

