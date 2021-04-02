Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.34). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

AtriCure stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock worth $13,166,151. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.