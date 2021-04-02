Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.63 Million

Brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $188.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.18 million. The Macerich posted sales of $226.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $782.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $20,847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 158,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

