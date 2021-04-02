Zacks: Analysts Expect INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INVO Bioscience’s earnings. INVO Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow INVO Bioscience.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 127,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,686. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

