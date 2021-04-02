Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

