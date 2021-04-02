Zacks: Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.22. BGSF posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

