Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $71.01. 1,096,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.