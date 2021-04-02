Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.89 Million

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report $90.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.24 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $380.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,585. The stock has a market cap of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

