Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $610.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $606.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.13 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,456. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

