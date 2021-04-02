Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s earnings. Orbital Energy Group posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orbital Energy Group.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbital Energy Group (OEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.