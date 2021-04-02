Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 854.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,616,120 shares of company stock worth $817,660,040 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

