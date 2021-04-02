Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $11.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $10.18 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $51.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $58.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $155.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

