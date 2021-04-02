Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post $21.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Agenus posted sales of $15.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $76.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Agenus by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agenus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

