YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0147 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.17 million and $1.04 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 931.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

