Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $88.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $89.40 million. Yext posted sales of $85.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,839 shares of company stock worth $14,431,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Yext by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Yext by 5.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 821,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

