Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives C$1.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.89 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.