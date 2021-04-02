Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.