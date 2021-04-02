Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

