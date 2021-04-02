Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $20,394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 509,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

