Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $698.67

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.67 ($9.13) and traded as high as GBX 820.50 ($10.72). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 106,124 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 770.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 698.67.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

