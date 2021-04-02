Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

