WisdomTree Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.