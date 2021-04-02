Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.37 and a 12-month high of $226.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

