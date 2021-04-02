Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

WLMS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

