William Blair Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.41.

AYI stock opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

