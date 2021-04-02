William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

