Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.80. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,503 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

