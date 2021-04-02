WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Sells $59,706.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WYY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,395. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.