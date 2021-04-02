WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. WH Smith has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.05.
About WH Smith
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.