WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. WH Smith has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.05.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

