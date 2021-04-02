Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,694. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

