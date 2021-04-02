West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

