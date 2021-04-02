West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of PIO opened at $36.57 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.