Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

