Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,183 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kraton were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 273,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

