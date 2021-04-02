Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,233 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of StoneX Group worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $3,973,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

