Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,233 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of StoneX Group worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $3,973,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $66.87.
In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
