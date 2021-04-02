Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 182,692 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,692 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Mitek Systems worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $653.51 million, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

