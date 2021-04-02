Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

