Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 247,758.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 198,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

