Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Intersect ENT worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

