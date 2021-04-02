Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

