Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Triumph Group worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.60 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.