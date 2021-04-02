Wells Fargo & Company Increases Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $31.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

