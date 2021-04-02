Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – NRG Energy had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/5/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 2,548,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

