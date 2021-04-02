Wedbush Reaffirms Underperform Rating for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

