Wedbush Begins Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

ARDX stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $676.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

