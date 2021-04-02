WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $307.04 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.