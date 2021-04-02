WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.13 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.