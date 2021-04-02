WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

