WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
