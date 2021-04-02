WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

