WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Maximus worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

